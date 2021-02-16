Local is king as SABC introduces new and diverse content

The SABC has recently received flak following its announcement that they plan to decrease the broadcast days of some of the popular shows including "Muvhango" and "7de Laan" on SABC 2. The public broadcaster confirmed yesterday that "7de Laan" will air from Monday to Wednesday starting from 5pm. "Muvhango" will continue its normal programming, Monday to Friday at 9pm, and the new changes will only take effect in August, where the new times, Monday to Wednesday at 9pm.



In addition, audiences can look forward to the introduction of a new Afrikaans series "Die Sentrum", which will make its debut in April. The show will air on Thursdays and Fridays.

“Die Sentrum”, on SABC 2, offers viewers a new Afrikaans drama, which presents different perspectives on modern day issues.

Viewers can look forward to new programmes across the three television channels – SABC 1, SABC2 and SABC 3 – in the year ahead.

Some of the highlights include SABC1’s “uBettina Wethu”, a local adaptation of the international hit series.

Another anticipated programme is “Shayi'round”, a travel show that celebrates relationships while traversing the most beautiful sights that Mzansi has to offer. Both shows will premiere in April on SABC 1.

In response to viewer demands, SABC 2 viewers will be excited to see the return of “Giyani: Land of Blood” later in the year to SABC 2 in a new time slot, with an all-new story that pits their favourite characters against a fiendish new villain, who promises great riches but threatens to turn the world of Giyani on its head.

Old grudges will have to be overcome and enemies will need to become allies if this dangerous new threat is to be defeated.

Season 2 of “Giyani” will build on everything audiences loved from the first season, while introducing new characters and expanding the storyline to explore even more exciting angles.

SABC3 will see the introduction of the highly anticipated drama “The Estate”, which will broadcast from Monday to Friday at 7pm, starting in April.

The drama will focus on some of the most burning issues in South Africa, including land and Identity, corruption, patronage, money, power, class and equality.

“The industry is changing in a way that requires us to constantly be on our toes to deliver content which speaks and resonates to our audiences’ needs.

“The competitive environment we operate in necessitates that we deliver compelling and cutting-edge content which our audiences can choose from.

“Essentially, our strategy is focused on providing more local content which will benefit all,” offers the Group Executive for Video Entertainment Merlin Naicker.

He adds: “Local content is king and the SABC will always reflect South African stories and experiences that entertain and offer the best local programmes.

“The SABC will continue to work towards becoming the leading, credible voice and face of the nation and the continent."