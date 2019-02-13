DJ Fresh. Picture: Supplied

Mzansi's radio personalities took to social media on Wednesday to celebrate the 8th edition of World Radio Day. World Radio Day is an observance day held annually on 13 February to celebrate radio as a medium. It was proclaimed on 3 November 2011 by UNESCO's 36th General Conference after originally being proposed by the Kingdom of Spain.

South African's radio stations, including its presenters who have worked or currently work in the industry, shared memories and to share stories of how radio has changed their lives and the role it plays in the lives of its listeners.

Fans also shared tributes to former radio personalities.

TV personality Bonang Matheba's fan club, the BForce, shared a throwback video of the "Being Bonang" star's days as a presenter at MetroFM, captioned: Some bittersweet memories in celebration of #WorldRadioDay We miss you on radio Queen.

Some bittersweet memories in celebration of #WorldRadioDay

We miss you on radio Queen @bonang_m 😥 pic.twitter.com/F31XNOr5Pl — BForce - Bonang Fans (@The_BForce) February 13, 2019

See more posts below.

Happy #WorldRadioDay. I’m celebrating 15 years on radio this year 😁. It’s been quite a journey. Full of ups and some major downs but all worth it... — Mpho Letsholonyane (@M_Letsholonyane) February 13, 2019

This #WorldRadioDay I'm grateful for the power of radio to promote dialogue, tolerance, peace, reaching the widest audience in the world and connecting people to one another. These are some of my favourite South Africa broadcasters, DJs and personalities. Who's your fav? 📻❤ pic.twitter.com/zsXswlRnbL — Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) February 13, 2019