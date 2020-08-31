Local stars pay tribute to ’Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman

The news of Chadwick Boseman's death sent shock waves around the world. Boseman died on Friday after a 4-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43. While he was best known for his starring role as King T'Challa in Marvel’s “Black Panther", Boseman featured in many Hollywood movies including “42", ”Get On Up", "Avengers: Infinity War” and “Endgame”. In 2019 he took the leading role in action movie “21 Bridges” and appeared in Spike Lee's “Da 5 Bloods”, which was released in 2020. His latest and final film, “Black Bottom”, will soon be released on Netflix. As the world continues to honour and celebrate the life of the Hollywood star, local stars including Connie Chuime and Dr John Kani paid heartfelt tributes to the star. Chiume, who played alongside Boseman in the historic “Black Panther”, expressed her grief on Instagram after learning about the star’s death.

She wrote: “I am in so much pain @chadwickboseman 😭 I was looking forward to seeing you again...#ripchadwickboseman🖤 #wakandaforever”.

Taking to Twitter over the weekend, Dr Kani, who plays Boseman’s on-screen father in “Black Panther” sent a message of support to the actor’s family. “The Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman passed away last night.

“My deepest condolences to his family and the Black Panther family. May his soul rest in peace. King T’Chaka. Wakanda Forever”.

The Black Panther - Chadwick Boseman passed away last night. My deepest condolences to his family and the Black Panther family. May his soul rest in peace. King T’Chaka. Wakanda Forever — JohnKani (@JohnKani2) August 29, 2020

Atandwa Kani, who also stars in “Black Panther”, paid a heart-warming tribute to Boseman, writing: “I love you bru… May your beautiful soul Rest in Eternal Peace…”

He added: “Rest Well My Brother. We Shall Continue The Fight... 💔 Rest in Power Chad.”

“Crying again. When I said, hearing Xhosa meant so much to me and little South African boys and girls, I wasn’t lying. Seeing the mighty @JohnKani2 and son @AtandwaKani up on the big screen in the ArcLight filled me with so much pride. Thank you Chadwick,” commented “Lucifer” star Lesley-Ann Brandt.

Crying again. When I said, hearing Xhosa meant so much to me and little South African boys and girls, I wasn’t lying. Seeing the mighty @JohnKani2 and son @AtandwaKani up on the big screen in the ArcLight filled me with so much pride. Thank you Chadwick. 💛🇿🇦 #WakandaForever https://t.co/nJ5THr7qlP — 📎Lesley-Ann Brandt (@LesleyAnnBrandt) August 30, 2020

Nomzamo Mbatha also paid tribute to Boseman in a lengthy post on Instagram. “Peace, King,” she wrote.

“So much of his craft made the world believe. Yet, so much of this life and truth behind this giant, has made the world bow and weep. The umbilical cord of identity and purpose was extended and so many connected and saw themselves. Cancer didn’t win the fight, YOU did. You showed up in a big way Mr Boseman and we will never show up any smaller. May the angels of heaven lift him up, may our ancestors welcome him home. Praying for everyone that was close to him, if it feels like this to us, I cannot imagine how broken they must be.

She continued: “ My mind cannot reconcile so many things about this season we are experiencing. This decade has a whole new spiritual angle it’s taking us on. Many, many profound losses. God give us the spirit of discernment and clarity, place in our hearts and mouths the prayer of this season.”

“Lithapo” actress Sthandiwe Kgoroge also paid her respects to Boseman. She wrote: “Thank you for sharing your gift with the world so gracefully King. We walk with our heads held high because of you!

“We are Royalty and you used your gift to remind us of that!

“Well done, good and faithful servant, you have run an impeccable race. RIP Chadwick Boseman 👑”

Actor and comedian Siv Ngesi also shared his last moment with Boseman.