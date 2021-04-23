Locals celebs who released their autobiographies

Nelson Mandela once said: “Be a life long student, read as many books as possible.”

And in keeping with this year’s "To Share a Story" theme for International Day of the Book, we look at the Mzansi's finest who have chronicled their life journeys.

By sharing their experience, they touched the hearts of many South Africans. Below are a list of the reads worth checking out:

Basetsana Kumalo - Bassie: My Journey of Hope

In her book, ’Bassie: My Journey of Hope’, media mogul and former Miss South Africa recounts her life journey, including her relationships with mentors like Nelson Mandela. She also shares the secrets of her success and all the lessons she’s learnt along the way. She opens up about the pressures of her high-profile marriage to Romeo Kumalo and their heartbreaking struggle to have a family.

Florence Masebe - The Heart Knows

’The Heart Knows’ is a collection of poetry written by veteran actress Florence Masebe during her painful period of mourning.

In the book, Masebe shares intimate details of how she lost her 18-month-old son in a drowning accident in the swimming pool of her Johannesburg home.

She shares her journey through grief and her quest to finding healing following the tragic passing of her son in 2015.

Unathi Nkayi - I Keep Learning

Hers is a life that has endured all highs and lows that were not given the liberty of privacy; it all happened right before the camera lens – limelight, fame, divorce – but the greatest experience she would never trade for anything is the lessons she has learnt and keeps learning on her journey. In her all memoir, Nkayi speaks about her battle with alcohol, fame, marriage and divorce to radio legend Thomas “Bad Boy T” Msengana.

Kabelo Mabalane - I Ran for My Life: My Story

Kwaito legend Kabelo Mabalane shares his journey and insights, from being a multi-platinum-selling musician, through the highs and lows of drug addiction, to finding hope and life again through running and his faith.

Tracy Going - Brutal Legacy: A Memoir

When South Africa's golden girl of broadcasting, Tracy Going's battered face was splashed across the media back in the late 1990s, the nation was shocked. Going takes readers through the harrowing court process, her decline into depression, the immediate collapse of her career due to the highly public nature of her assault and the decades-long journey to undo the psychological damages in the search for safety and the reclaiming of self.