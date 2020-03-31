EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Minnie Dlamini-Jones and Khosini Dlamini. Picture: Instagram
Lockdown forces Minnie Dlamini-Jones to deal with brother's death

With millions of people forced to stay indoors, the effects of lockdown on the mental well-being of many is starting to manifest.

This was evident in Minnie Dlamini-Jones’s latest social media post, where she expressed how the lockdown forced her to confront the pain of losing her younger brother, Khosini.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Dlamini-Jones wrote: “Having work to distract me was the biggest blessing but you can't run away from your problems forever. This Lockdown has given me too much time to think especially about losing my brother...and I'm not coping 💔💔💔 The pain is unbearable! I don't know what to do, kubuhlungu"

Industry friends and fans took to Twitter to offer their words of encouragement and support. 

Actress and producer Salamina Mosese wrote: "I'm so sorry for the pain you are going through.Wishing you peace to bring you comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your heart."

"Morning Live" presenter Sakina Kamwendo, added: "Love & light," accompanied by love emojis.

"I shed a tear Crying face So sorry for your loss and pain Broken heartMay God strengthen you Minnie 🙏🏽Two hearts," commented CEO & Founder of Precious Celebrations, Precious the Planner.

More messages of condolences flooded Dlamini-Jones's timeline's as many shared their own experiences with the loss of loved ones.

Khosini passed away in September after being in ICU for several weeks. He suffered from a brain aneurysm.

