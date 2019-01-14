AKA and DJ Zinhle. Picture: Instagram

After months of speculation that former couple AKA and DJ Zinhle could be back together, social media investigators seem to have finally dotted the lines. An image of a shirtless AKA on vacation emerged on social media just a few hours ago, and shortly afterwards, Zinhle also posted a photo of shades and a sun hat with a similar background to the image her rapper ex posted.

Zinhle also shared images on her Insta story which sparked more speculation.

The duo, who have a three-year-old daughter, has had fans speculating for months whether they found their way to each other’s arms again following AKA and Bonang’s break up in December 2017.

On several occasions, AKA and Zinhle had been spotted cosying up together but DJ Zinhle refuted the rumours, stating that she and AKA were just co-parenting.

The images of the duo on 'baecation' are making rounds on social media, fuelling the speculation that they kissed and made up.

Some of these memes are hilarious:

I suspected from yesterday, that is Zinhle's hand.😍😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/tAF2xb4jne — londeka Nene (@kinienene1) January 14, 2019

A closer look inside Kiernan Forbes and Zinhle Jiyane's Baecation.



It's a LOVE BACK



Thread. pic.twitter.com/fc7PD7uPEE — Mx_Moosa (@Moosa_Kaula) January 14, 2019

Yall can hide it

But not from people like us

Best investigator FBI must hire me

Look at the nails 💅😂😂😂

Dj zinhle and Aka we see you

Stop playing games pic.twitter.com/6hKBUDqWmM — 🇿🇦Mudli wakotini🇿🇦 (@siphosami_sa) January 13, 2019

So AKA and DJ Zinhle are at a baecation? Zinhle I just. pic.twitter.com/rL4fTuInzq — Ke le tso 👑 (@KeletsoMopai) January 14, 2019

Zinhle takes beautiful pictures 💀😍 https://t.co/iaOZEKP2Yd — Z E E ✨👑 (@Mazithi_Zee) January 14, 2019

Love won , Dj zinhle and aka . Looks like we getting kairo reloaded soon. Mzansi is happy pic.twitter.com/UVnh3pnBTh — Mega Luanda (@MegaLuanda) January 14, 2019

It seems Twitter CSIs have been watching these two very closely: