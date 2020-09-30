LOOK: AKA and his girlfriend live it up in Cape Town after finishing 'Bhovamania'

Local rapper AKA is living his best life in Cape Town with his girlfriend Nelli Tembe after finishing his new album “Bhovamania”. On Monday, the “Fela In Versace“ rapper announced on Twitter that his new album was done and dusted and all had left to do was settle on a release date. HOLIDAY FORBES IS THE FORBES I LIKE BEST. 💜🐐🐺 — AKA (@akaworldwide) September 28, 2020 The project is complete. Mixed. Mastered. Everything. All that I need now is our release date. — AKA (@akaworldwide) September 28, 2020 Supa Mega said he’s now in holiday mode and shared some clips and pictures of himself painting the town red with his girlfriend. HOLIDAY FORBES IS THE FORBES I LIKE BEST. 💜🐐🐺 — AKA (@akaworldwide) September 28, 2020 The happy couple visited popular eatery Villa 47 before making a stop at I Love Dough in Bree Street. pic.twitter.com/PK2DUiJThX — AKA (@akaworldwide) September 28, 2020 #BHOVAMANIAEP 💜🐺 done and dusted. Let’s get back to living life. pic.twitter.com/HkKpnZ4FqI — AKA (@akaworldwide) September 28, 2020 On Tuesday, the duo took a leisurely ride down the Sea Point promenade before heading to the V&A Waterfront where they dinned at Sevruga.

Today was a good day, and it’s not over yet. pic.twitter.com/n6eDbiX4o0 — AKA (@akaworldwide) September 29, 2020

Urghhh .... today was a tough one. pic.twitter.com/tqF33vxvGo — AKA (@akaworldwide) September 29, 2020

AKA and his girlfriend Nelli Tembe. Picture: Instagram Stories

Earlier this month, the “Energy“ rapper dropped the track list for his upcoming album which included a track called “Mufasa” which grabbed everyone’s attention.

The “Mufasa” track had tweeps wondering if it was about his arch-rival Cassper Nyovest, since he refers to him as the “Disney lion”.

“There's no way you can shine without him, you not on your peak you on your twilight… Your songs didn't chart not even payola saved them,” said @BongsTheOnlyBo1.

“I swear everyone will listen mufasa first,” commented @HonoBoy_.

Last month, AKA ruffled some feathers after he declared himself the “greatest SA hip hop artist of all time. Dead or alive.”

AKA was completely dragged in the thread as many of his followers disagreed with his tweet. They made fun of his autotunes and some asked if he knew what “a key” was.

One user, @inkateko_ went as far as to name his top 10 hip hop artists of all time, putting AKA last on his list.