LOOK: AKA and Nellie Tembe’s last moments together

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

It’s a story that rocked the nation this past weekend and brought to the fore the importance of mental health. However, this love story started long before the tragic events of this weekend. When award-winning rapper AKA (Kiernan Forbes), 33, posted videos of himself and his fiancée, Anele “Nellie” Tembe, this weekend on their trip to Cape Town, no one expected what followed. Tembe allegedly jumped to her death at the upmarket Pepper Club Hotel in Cape Town on Sunday morning. She was confirmed dead by paramedics who attempted to resuscitate her after she injured herself from the plunge.

The love-struck couple had been engaged for two weeks and were in the Mother City to celebrate a friend’s birthday and perform at two nightclubs on Saturday.

In videos and pictures uploaded on his Instagram account, the couple seemed to be happy and enjoying their time out as they went on about their day in the city.

In the first video, the couple appeared to be at a photoshoot, where they wore matching blue tops as cameras kept flashing.

In the second, which was recorded by AKA, he is seen entering a MaXhosa Africa shop in the V&A Waterfront.

He asks Tembe what she is doing. The 22-year-old says she’s shopping, before giggling.

In another video, AKA, Tembe, and two men are enjoying lunch at a restaurant with a view of Table Mountain. The group orders oysters.

In another video, AKA says: “We’re offering Forbes tours, ain't we, baby?” to which a happy-sounding Tembe responds: “Of course.”

Just last night Nellie Anele Tembe was performing with Aka / kiernan forbes at Ayepi yepi 💔yhooo life 🥺 ... Depression is Real #Nellie pic.twitter.com/ZzoPMmfsY4 — mpho nkake 🏳️‍🌈 (@Mphossible_N) April 11, 2021

The last video that AKA uploaded was a close-up of Tembe having a good time at an event he performed.

The last update was a picture of the 22-year-old in a white tank top and black shorts.

He also uploaded videos of his fans, who were excited to see him perform. Other videos of the couple from the weekend also surfaced on social media. In one, they are dancing together and smiling.

In a joint statement, the couple’s families expressed their shock and asked for privacy.

"We are still in shock and are dealing with our emotions, as she was an exceptional and gifted young woman, with so much life ahead of her.

““She had a sweet nature about her and was always nurturing to those around her.

“Her fiancé, Kiernan Forbes, is currently inconsolable and is surrounded by family and closest friends. At this hour of our grief, we humbly request that our families be given privacy and time to heal”, read the statement.

In March, the couple were a step closer to walking down the aisle after AKA paid lobola.

The “Composure” hitmaker shared the exciting news on social media, posting images of himself with four other men, dressed in smart casual blazers and slacks. They appeared to be his lobola delegation, posing at a beachfront property in Durban.

The rapper captioned his post with cows and heart emojis.

AKA previously dated Bonang Matheba and DJ Zinhle, with whom he has four-year-old daughter Kairo.