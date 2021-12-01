LOOK: AKA inks another Michael Jackson tattoo on his arm

Rapper AKA has never shied away from expressing his admiration for Michael Jackson. On the music video for one of his first major singles, Victory Lap, a young AKA dresses like Jackson and imitates one of his famous dance moves.

In the same song, the “All Eyes On Me” hitmaker also raps, “Waiting on my downfall, ground floor up that's elevator action / Michael Jackson couldn't be this Dangerous, sh** happens“. On his 2018 hit song “Fela In Versace” and last year’s “Cross My Heart”, AKA shows off various impressions of dance moves popularised by Jackson, such as the moonwalk. Given this history, it was barely a surprise when AKA got a tattoo of baby Michael Jackson a few years ago.

Yesterday, AKA posted Instagram stories of him getting tattooed by Brad Pretorius of Royal Ink Tattoo Studio before revealing late last night through an Instagram and Twitter post that the new tattoo was once again one of Michael Jackson, this time an adult version of the pop icon. "Original MJ & my favourite MJ ✨ … a lot can happen in a lifetime." Original MJ & my favourite MJ ✨ … a lot can happen in a lifetime pic.twitter.com/yRtybftnyo — AKA (@akaworldwide) November 30, 2021 His arm has several other tattoos, including one with his daughter Kairo’s name, and a massive logo of his favourite soccer team, Manchester United.