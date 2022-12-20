LOOK: Black Coffee, Somizi and other celebs attend Cassper Nyovest’s exclusive birthday bash

Rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest celebrated his birthday with the second Billiato All White party at his home near Kyalami on Sunday. The exclusive invite-only party saw Nyovest welcome a host of guests in one of the more exclusive all white parties around.

Invitees came wearing their Sunday best in what was once again a star-studded event that featured several A-list stars from the entertainment industry. The prestige of his guests was punctuated by the high end sports cars and luxury vehicles parked in Nyovest’s back yard. There were a fleet of Bentleys, Mercedes Benz, Porches, McLaren's and the like parked side by side. Somizi Mhlongo was among the attendees who came through to celebrate this year’s all white party. “Playtime with other nice cool kids,” he shared on Instagram. “Celebrating @casspernyovest Born day. @bathu_sa #bathuxsomizi”

“Can someone come and get these hooligans out my house!!!! #ArgentinaVsFrance #FifaWorldCup,” he posted. Can someone come and get these hooligans out my house!!!! #ArgentinaVsFrance #FifaWorldCup pic.twitter.com/mL1Ma28mQT — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) December 18, 2022 Ahead of the party, Nyovest had taken to Instagram to jokingly ask his friends to send him money for his birthday. “My friends are calling me and asking if I’m hacked on WhatsApp because I asked them for E-wallets for birthday gifts. It’s me, if you’re my friend send what you can.”