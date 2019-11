LOOK: Bontle and Priddy Ugly share first pick of their newborn baby girl









Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly. Picture: Instagram Local rapper Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle welcomed their new baby girl Afrika Bonita Lerato Moloi into the world and shared the first pictures. Taking to their respective Instagram pages, the couple shared pictures of Afrika but still kept her face hidden from view. In Bontle's picture she captioned it: "Lerato la rona le aga sechaba. Re qala ka wena, our beautiful baby girl - ‘Afrika Bonita Lerato Moloi’ - Our love in human form (heart emoji) - @priddy_ugly"

While the "Smogolo" rapper said: "Thanking the Heavens, from the billions, You’re the ONE they chose. Thank you @bontle.modiselle - she’s EVERYTHING".

The duo shared the news of Afrika's conception in August on their respective Instagram pages when they had a glamorous pregnancy shoot and Priddy captioned his post: "In the 10th Year celebration of our union, I dedicate this to our unborn child & my loving partner. The future of Africa lies in the bond, the growth & unity of the African family, as well as our support & faith in it.

"It takes a community to raise a child. We are grateful & thankful to have been blessed with the opportunity to raise the next generation of Africa. You deserve the world @bontle.modiselle - congratulations, I LOVE YOU."