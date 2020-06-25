LOOK: Buhle Samuels strikes again with racy pictures

Actress Buhle Samuels has sent hearts racing into overdrive again. The star who is undoubtedly on the list of South Africa's hottest celebrities, released a string of pictures of herself which are from a lingerie shoot. A lover of sexy underwear, Buhle is not shy to post pictures of herself in some high end branded underwear. This time the Muvhango star posted the pictures on Instagram. In the provocative pictures, Buhle is seen wearing white lingerie, black lingerie and even has a large rope tied around her waist as a prop.

Stars like actor Kay Sibiya, Kefilwe Mabote, Jessica Nkosi and Kamo Modisakeng all commented on the pictures expressing how 'hot' they all thought they were.

In April this year, she hit back at trolls on Twitter who attacked her for posting thirst trap half-naked pictures of herself.

Buhle found herself having to defend her pictures after users said that they were tired of seeing the same thing from her.

One Twitter user said, "sometimes it seems black women have nothing to offer but their weaves and bodies".

Buhle responded to the user and said: "We are whole beings. Beautiful mentally, spiritually and physically. I’ve tweeted about so many other things recently that you’ve probably never cared to interact with but this tweet moves you. Why only you and the Lord know! Just leave me out of it thanks".