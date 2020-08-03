LOOK: Busiswa pays tribute to Beyoncé after epic premiere of ‘Black Is King’

Local poet, singer and songwriter Busiswa Gqulu paid a sweet tribute to Beyoncé. This follows the world premiere of “Black is King”, a visual album film directed, written and executive produced by Beyoncé. “Black Is King” was officially released in South Africa on Saturday, August 1, and what an amazing way to kick start Women’s Month. Taking to social media on Sunday, the “Banomoya“ hailed Beyoncé for giving young creatives from the continent an opportunity to shine beyond their wildest dreams.

She wrote: “My Queen @beyonce I thank God for your life. The vessel you’ve allowed yourself to be. The seat you have given so many at the table.

“The realizations you’ve created for millions of young girls, but particularly for girls in my hometown of Mthatha, South Africa🇿🇦 Girls who will see me on your platform & unleash their own inner Queens because they realize EVERYTHING you can dream is within reach.

She continued: “My life is changed. My own Black king, my son, will understand greatness comes from authenticity and staying true to himself. Your impact will linger on for generations. Your legacy will forever be #TheGift. Thank You. 🙏🏿👑🐝 #BlackIsKing #MyPower.”

The film serves as a visual companion to the 2019 album “The Lion King: The Gift”, the album curated by Beyoncé for the remake of “The Lion King”.

The visual showcase stars South African talent including the late veteran actress Mary Twala, Connie Chiume, Nyaniso Dzedze and Warren Masemola.

The cast of "Black is King“ also includes Mzansi’s heavyweight among others Nandi Madida, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, Busiswa and Moonchild Sanelly.

The visual album has been hailed as a “masterpiece of Blackness” and dubbed the “greatest professional moment for Beyoncé.”

Below are some of the fans reactions on social media as many expressed their gratitude for the film that represented the African continent and celebrated its talent.

Commenting on the show, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi said: “Rhaaaaaa!!! Uyisusile indaba in that visual! Yhu Busiswa sisi 😭😭 But also, what you're saying about internalizing and stepping into the your power is the Gospel! Congratulations mntanomgquba. I cried out of pride watching.”

“Nobody works a stage like you do. You deserve this moment and every other that will come of it. You are fire. You passion. You are magic🔥🔥🔥❤️” commented radio host Bridget Masinga.

“My Queen! U deserve this and so much more!! You loved. You are worthy! 🙌🏾❤️” commented publicist Lerato Sengadi.

“Black is King” is currently streaming on Disney Plus and is available on Catch Up and DStv Now.