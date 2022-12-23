LOOK: Comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout bares it all in Christmas photo-shoot

Newly-wed comedian and actor Schalk Bezuidenhout has Mzansi in stitches with his hilarious Christmas photo-shoot.
In a range of different shots, Bezuidenhout poses in various Christmas-themed outfits with changing backdrops.
He captioned the pictures: “@heidiklum wasn't available for this shoot and they needed someone to fill in urgently. Always willing to help out these models on short notice. Merry Krismis ❤️📷 @margueriteandroy_photography”
Industry friends and followers were eager to undress his timeline with funny comments.
jimmynevis wrote: “😂😂😂 the third one”
traceylange wrote: “We are so grateful for you 😍😂😂”
peachvanpletzen wrote: “Merry Krismis Schalk jou marvellous specimen ✨🤍”
judy3wolmarans wrote: “Move over Cindy, Naomi and Kate”
reinzvs wrote: “Maaan 😂😂😂 you are such a legend! 😂🙌 make a calender for 2023, I got a few ladies who'd love this as a Christmas gift 😌🤣👍”
nadine_leventus wrote: “Well now you just broke the internet 😂”
yzaneviljoen wrote: “There are moments in life where all feels lost, and then this happens and you know, there is hope👏👏👏”
Bezuidenhout told IOL Entertainment: “ In February, I posted some nude model shoot pix that my friend, Marguerite, and I did as a joke, and it really went down well. People enjoyed it.
“She lives in Cape Town, and I am here in Cape Town now for shows, and so I told her we should recreate that shoot for Christmas.
“We shot it on Wednesday. She edited it and sent it to me the same day. I posted it today.
“I like doing stuff like that sometimes just to make people laugh, and I’m glad people enjoyed it now or a second time.
“ It went down such a treat at the begging of the year, and so I had to do it again for Christmas.”
Bezuidenhout recently married his long-time partner, Mica McKechnie.