LOOK: Comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout bares it all in Christmas photo-shoot

Newly-wed comedian and actor Schalk Bezuidenhout has Mzansi in stitches with his hilarious Christmas photo-shoot. In a range of different shots, Bezuidenhout poses in various Christmas-themed outfits with changing backdrops.

He captioned the pictures: “@heidiklum wasn't available for this shoot and they needed someone to fill in urgently. Always willing to help out these models on short notice. Merry Krismis ❤️📷 @margueriteandroy_photography” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Schalk Bezuidenhout (@schalkiebez) Industry friends and followers were eager to undress his timeline with funny comments. jimmynevis wrote: “😂😂😂 the third one”

traceylange wrote: “We are so grateful for you 😍😂😂” peachvanpletzen wrote: “Merry Krismis Schalk jou marvellous specimen ✨🤍” judy3wolmarans wrote: “Move over Cindy, Naomi and Kate”

reinzvs wrote: “Maaan 😂😂😂 you are such a legend! 😂🙌 make a calender for 2023, I got a few ladies who'd love this as a Christmas gift 😌🤣👍” nadine_leventus wrote: “Well now you just broke the internet 😂” yzaneviljoen wrote: “There are moments in life where all feels lost, and then this happens and you know, there is hope👏👏👏”

Bezuidenhout told IOL Entertainment: “ In February, I posted some nude model shoot pix that my friend, Marguerite, and I did as a joke, and it really went down well. People enjoyed it. “She lives in Cape Town, and I am here in Cape Town now for shows, and so I told her we should recreate that shoot for Christmas. “We shot it on Wednesday. She edited it and sent it to me the same day. I posted it today.