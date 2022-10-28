LOOK: Connie Chiume rubs shoulders with Rihanna

Multi-award-winning actress Connie Chiume and her family will never forget their experience at the world premiere of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’. Not only did Chiume grace the red carpet looking like African royalty while the paparazzi snapped away, she got to mingle with serious A-Listers such as Rihanna and Burna Boy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Chiume (@conniechiume) Chiume took to her Instagram and shared pictures of herself with the global stars, describing the night as a movie in which she was the lead actress. “Last night was a movie I loved playing lead in 💫❤️🇿🇦 AFRICAN CHILD, IT IS VERY POSSIBLE! I just want to thank @mla.est1974 @marvelstudios @scalodesigner @shelimasondo @dynastyfuturebetty @ladydene @nongelochiume my family, and everyone who made this experience memorable,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Chiume (@conniechiume) Rihanna made her much-anticipated return to music with the lead single to the Marvel blockbuster. The song is a tribute to the life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman.

Fellow local actress Nomzamo Mbatha was also at the premiere and the two shared a photo moment. Chiume's photo opp with Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky had made her the envy of many of her followers. “Gomora” actress Sphesihle Ndaba, in her comment on the post, asked her co-star for the Fenty mogul’s number. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Chiume (@conniechiume) @miss_tshidie, however, wanted Chiume to ask Rihanna for a new album: “Mmotse a ntshe album mama hle Riri ma baby, ntsha album please 😍❤️.”

South Africans are loving the legendary actress’s big moment and continue to show her love with their comments. Award-winning singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka commented: “We are so proud of you halala. Phambili. God is good. ❤️” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Chiume (@conniechiume)

