LOOK: Connie Chiume slays on the red carpet at 'Wakanda Forever' world premiere

Actress Connie Chiume looked like African royalty at the world premiere of "Wakanda Forever" in Hollywood recently. Chiume made sure she put her best fashion foot forward as she entrusted designer Scalo for her evening look: a mustard couture dress.

Taking to her social media platforms, Chiume shared pictures of her outfit which made her “feel like a queen”. She wrote: “We are finally here, SOUTH AFRICA 🇿🇦 HERE IS YOUR CHILD!!!🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇺🇸. 👗 @scalodesigner you have outdid yourself my love 🔥🔥🔥🔥 I look and feel like a queen!!!♥️♥️ @shelimasondo IsiCholo sakho sisi!!! Aiiii!!!! THANK YOU TO EVERYONE ❤️❤️❤️🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Chiume (@conniechiume) Moments before the screening, Chiume went live on her Instagram and thanked everyone for their support as she represented the country on the international stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Chiume (@conniechiume) Since jetting off to the City of Angels, Los Angeles, the “Gomora” actress has kept her followers updated with all the fun she’s having while on her travels. Later in the week, Chiume will also attend the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards (HAPAs) where she will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award on October 29. The actress is set to receive the accolade for her immense contribution to the entertainment industry for over four decades.

Prior to jetting off, hiume shared a post of her at the airport with her children, Nongelo Chiume and Nontando Mabuza. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Chiume (@conniechiume) Upon arrival she shared with her Instagram followers her thanks to God for safe travel mercies and the beautiful opportunities. Chiume isn't just staying inside her hotel while in Los Angeles; she is living life to the fullest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Chiume (@conniechiume) She might even be heading out for lunch with businesswoman and television producer Carol Bouwer after discovering she is also in LA. Chiume is even participating in TikTok amapiano dance challenges. She recently posted a video of herself dancing along to “Ba Straaata” by DJ Maphorisa, Visca featuring 2woshortrsa, Stompiley, Shaunmusiq, Ftears and Madumane.