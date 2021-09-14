LOOK: Connie Ferguson returns to work

A month and a half after the death of her husband, actress and television executive Connie Ferguson has returned to work. Shona Ferguson died at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg on July 30 due to Covid-19 complications.

Connie took to Instagram this week to share her feelings on her first day back and a brief video showing her office filled with balloons and flowers to welcome her. “Team #thequeen #fergusonfilms, I love you all so much! Thank you for today.” The actress said it felt good to be back and she was ready to get more wins.

“It’s good to do what you love knowing it’s for a purpose bigger than yourself. “I’m grateful that we continue to walk this journey together, and all our wins and victories are to the glory of the almighty God. “In the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

See below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Ferguson (@connie_ferguson) Last month Connie reflected on her husband’s death, which shocked the entertainment industry. “Exactly a month today and it still feels surreal. It’s always been said that legends never die!” Connie wrote in an Instagram post.

The star, who is a practising Christian, accompanied the post with a Bible verse and said that it was only now that she fully appreciated its meaning. “Only now do I really understand that saying and appreciate the following verse in a way I haven’t really before: “Revelation 21: 3-4