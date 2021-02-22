LOOK: Did AKA propose to girlfriend Nelli Tembe?

From surprise weddings to secret pregnancies celebrities have managed to keep their love lives private by avoiding social media. And if you want to ensure privacy, stay off social media. Right now, Tweeps are curious about the status quo of AKA's relationship with his 21-year old girlfriend, Nelli Tembe. What inspired this? Taking to social media on Monday, the “All Eyes On Me” hitmaker shared a post what looks like an engagement ring on Tembe’s finger.

Although the star didn’t caption the post, fans and industry friends including rappers Khuli Chana, JR, LTido all flooded Super Mega’s timeline with congratulatory messages.

In May 2020, following rumours of the rapper’s new love interest, AKA told his fans that, for the first time in more than a decade, he is enjoying every moment of dating a woman who isn't a celebrity, making it clear that his girlfriend is incredibly private.

The rapper made the announcement during an engagement with his fans on Twitter as his fans were keen to know if his girlfriend would make an appearance in the music video for "Cross My Heart".

To which the rapper replied: "Not a chance. She’s very private. First non-celebrity I’ve dated since ...2008."

Not a chance. She’s VERY private. First non celebrity I’ve dated since uhm ... 2008. https://t.co/dZuvSndaBO — AKA (@akaworldwide) May 23, 2020

Since then AKA has been showcasing Tembe on his social media pages and the pair seems to be in love.

AKA revealed his relationship with Tembe months after his public break up with his baby mama, Ntombezinhle ‘DJ Zinhle’ Jiyane.

The pair broke up in January 2020, less than a year back after they got back together.

In an interview on Metro FM, AKA confirmed his relationship status: “It’s been a crazy start to the year, I had to go away. I went on holiday.

“I was just speaking off-air that I went on a very cold holiday. As people might have noticed it’s my first holiday being a single man for many, many years.

IOL reached out to AKA’s publicist, Sheila Afari, who said there is no official statement about the social media post and, in due course, AKA give his official statement.

Meanwhile, Twitter is lit with comments about AKA’s “engagement” to Tembe, with fans low key throwing shade at the rapper’s ex girlfriend DJ Zinhle and Bonang.

