Wednesday, June 15, 2022

LOOK: DJ and producer Prince Kaybee shares racy video and gets Tweeps curious

Prince Kaybee. Picture: Instagram

Published 3h ago

DJ and producer Prince Kaybee sent tongues wagging when a video of him enjoying a rather intimate moment with what appears to be his girlfriend and baby mama Zola Ayabulela Mhlongo started making the rounds on Twitter.

In the video, which the award-winning “Club Controller” hitmaker apparently posted himself before deleting shortly after, shows Zola gyrating on top of him while the two smooch on top of a couch.

Prince Kaybee can also be seen caressing her behind, with a glass of wine nearby, in front of the fireplace .

@ClickMediaMusic tweeted: “Prince Kaybee getting cosy in this cold winter days.”

In a now deleted Tweet, controversial social media personality Musa Khawula originally accused him of cheating on Zola.

“Prince Kaybee is cheating on his girlfriend and baby mama Zola Mhlongo,” he Tweeted. “A clip of Prince Kaybee at his home with a yet to be fully identified woman has surfaced.”

Just yesterday, in the midst of local race fans sharing their excitement at rumours circulating around the Formula 1 (F1) world that the sport's governing body is considering bringing F1 back to the country's Kyalami race circuit, Prince Kaybee argued that the country has more pertinent issues to focus on.

