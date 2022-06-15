LOOK: DJ and producer Prince Kaybee shares racy video and gets Tweeps curious

DJ and producer Prince Kaybee sent tongues wagging when a video of him enjoying a rather intimate moment with what appears to be his girlfriend and baby mama Zola Ayabulela Mhlongo started making the rounds on Twitter. In the video, which the award-winning “Club Controller” hitmaker apparently posted himself before deleting shortly after, shows Zola gyrating on top of him while the two smooch on top of a couch.

Prince Kaybee can also be seen caressing her behind, with a glass of wine nearby, in front of the fireplace . @ClickMediaMusic tweeted: “Prince Kaybee getting cosy in this cold winter days.” Prince Kaybee getting cosy in this cold winter days pic.twitter.com/wV20P1zHK5 — Click Media Music 🎶 (@ClickMediaMusic) June 15, 2022 In a now deleted Tweet, controversial social media personality Musa Khawula originally accused him of cheating on Zola.