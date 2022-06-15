LOOK: DJ and producer Prince Kaybee shares racy video and gets Tweeps curious

DJ and producer Prince Kaybee sent tongues wagging when a video of him enjoying a rather intimate moment with what appears to be his girlfriend and baby mama Zola Ayabulela Mhlongo started making the rounds on Twitter.
In the video, which the award-winning “Club Controller” hitmaker apparently posted himself before deleting shortly after, shows Zola gyrating on top of him while the two smooch on top of a couch.
Prince Kaybee can also be seen caressing her behind, with a glass of wine nearby, in front of the fireplace .
@ClickMediaMusic tweeted: “Prince Kaybee getting cosy in this cold winter days.”
Prince Kaybee getting cosy in this cold winter days pic.twitter.com/wV20P1zHK5— Click Media Music 🎶 (@ClickMediaMusic) June 15, 2022
In a now deleted Tweet, controversial social media personality Musa Khawula originally accused him of cheating on Zola.
“Prince Kaybee is cheating on his girlfriend and baby mama Zola Mhlongo,” he Tweeted. “A clip of Prince Kaybee at his home with a yet to be fully identified woman has surfaced.”
