LOOK: DJ Maphorisa spotted partying it up with Wizkid in Amsterdam

DJ Maphorisa. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

After almost a decade as musical collaborators, South African music veteran DJ Maphorisa and Nigerian afrobeats star Wizkid are still as close as ever.

Over the weekend, the two were spotted at Lovelee in Amsterdam, Netherlands, jamming to some amapiano. In one of the videos circulating online Porry, as DJ Maphorisa is known to fans, previews an unreleased song that sounds like it features Wizkid.

“Exclusive Dj Maphorisa feat Wizkid," shared one user on Twitter.

American rapper and singer Ty Dolla Sign appears to also be featured on the song. "they added tydollasign to the joint 👨🏿‍✈️🇯🇲☘️🚀🦅," another user added along with a video from the show.

The show was part of the latest leg of Porry's ongoing European Tour. Today, he is set to play at the Fresh Island Festival in Novalja, Croatia.then heads to Denmark and Portugal before returning to the Netherlands again.

Porry and Wizkid first struck gold together in 2016 when Wizkid featured on Porry’s smash hit single “Soweto Baby” alongside DJ Buckz. A months later, Wizkid roped Porry in to co-produce on Drake’s massive hit single “One Dance”.

That same year “One Dance” went on to quickly become the most played song ever on Spotify, with over one billion individual streams, surpassing Major Lazer and DJ Snake's “Lean On”. To this day it is one of the best-selling digital singles of all-time.

They've since gone on to work on several songs together, including most recently on the star studded single “Sponono” which also had Kabza De Small, Cassper Nyovest and Burna Boy on it.

