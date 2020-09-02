LOOK: DJ Tira and other artists protest in Durban against lockdown regulations

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DJ Tira and other local artists caused a backlog of traffic in Durban on Wednesday when they staged a protest on the N3. Along with singers Naima Kay and Dladla Mshunqisi, actors Khaya Dladla and Dawn Thandeka King and local event planners and business people, the group set up a stage on the EB Cloete Interchange and hosted a mini-concert. They said the lockdown regulations and the limitation of people at venues are impacting on their pockets. Armed with placards, the group was demanding to be taken seriously by President Cyril Ramaphosa. As the protest gained momentum, the #VulaPresident started trending on Twitter.

Many local artists who were not at the protest tweeted their support.

Shimza tweeted: “Yes it’s entertainment for you but to artists, it’s their livelihood.

Yes it’s entertainment for you but to artists it’s their livelihood. #VulaPresident — SHIMZA (@Shimza01) September 2, 2020

Zakes Bantwini asked when were other provinces going to protest. “#vulapresident S/O (shoutout) to KZN artists. Gauteng, North West, Mpumalanga, EC, WC, NC, Free State, Limpopo artists what are you guys doing?”, he tweeted.

#vulapresident S/O to KZN artists. Gauteng, North west, Mpumalanga, EC, WC, NC, Free State, Limpopo artists what are you guys doing? — African King (@ZakesBantwiniSA) September 2, 2020

After Durban Metro Police fired teargas to disperse the crowd, Black Coffee asked why were artists being treated that way. “What has our industry done to receive such vile treatment,we need your intervention Mr President”, he said.

What has our industry done to receive such vile treatment,we need your intervention Mr President @PresidencyZA @CyrilRamaphosa #VulaPresident pic.twitter.com/STaav5ZlfT — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) September 2, 2020

Dladla Mshunqisi also had social media in fits of laughter, as a video of him sprinting away from law enforcement officials went viral.

The national lockdown was implemented in South Africa in March and has seen a number of industries suffer major losses, including the entertainment industry.

Despite the downgrades over the months, artists say they are still having to cut back as regulations do not allow for larger gatherings.

As per level 2 regulations, nightclubs remain closed while pubs and bars are open for business, under restricted guidelines.