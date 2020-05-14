LOOK: Dr Malinga welcomes twins over phone due to Covid-19 regulations

Local music producer and musician Dr Malinga and his wife Boitumelo Mosupye welcomed their twin boys.

On Thursday, the flamboyant muso, who is known for his super dance kicks, took to Instagram on Thursday morning, sharing the cute picture of the newborn babies.

The image shows the emotional dad seeing the boys for the first time.





In his caption, the doting dad expressed that his gratitude for his healthy sons and wife, he was also disappointed that he was unable to hold his wife's hand and personally welcome the twins into the world.





This is due to the new lockdown regulations to curb the coronavirus pandemic.





Taking to Instagram the muso said: " Cuz (Because) of this coronavirus (I) couldn't hold my wife's hand, but our twins are here - thank you, Lord, amen."

Friends and fans took social media to congratulate the couple.





"Congrats to your family" commented fellow musician and TV host Nandi Madida.





"Congratulations 😍 God bless you ♥️" added "Lockdow"n star and mom-to-be Zola Nombona.





"Congratulations to you and your wife Daddy Malinga," commented Mafikizolo star Theo Kgosinkwe.





"Congratulations ❤️❤️," added DJ Tira.





"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾Congratulations 👑👑👑🙏" committed Thembi Seete.





Meanwhile, on Wednesday, just hours before the twins arrived, the muso asked his fans to suggest the babies names. "I want you to suggest names for my twins...I want a stage names for my babies like Dr Malinga, not common names like Peter or Katlego" he said.





Some of the suggested names: Sanitizer and Corona, Cori and Quarantine.




