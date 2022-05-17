Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
LOOK: Fan tattooed Black Coffee on his arm

DJ Black Coffee. Picture: Instagram

DJ Black Coffee. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

Grammy award-winning DJ Black Coffee took to social media to share a clip of a fan who tattooed the DJ on his arm.

He simply captioned the tweet: “All love 🙏🏿❤️”.

Black Coffee was at the El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport in Barcelona when he met the super-fan.

In the video, the DJ can be heard saying: “This is crazy man”, to which the fan replied, “I was dreaming of this moment, thank you.”

Taking to the comments section on the post, fans mocked the video of DJ Shimza allegedly staging fan-love in London. While others commented directly on Black Coffee’s clip.

“@Shimza01 come and see how its done. No Uzalo kind of vibes on sight,” commented @Snezo_Ntaka.

@Phislash wrote: “bhuti so fela ngapha and see how the unscripted version of meeting international fans goes like 😂😂😂😂😂.”

@ParisGeller_xo tweeted that she wanted to know how artists feel about fans paying tribute to them.

"I’ve always wondered how artists feel about this. It’s obviously such an honor to have someone “pay tribute” to you and your work like that, but another part of me thinks it would be a bit overwhelming.“

While @SfisoB_ posted a funny clip of Cassper Nyovest talking about Black Coffee during an interview with artist Slikour on “Slikouronlife”.

The DJ made history earlier this year when he won his first Grammy for Best Dance / Electronic Album for his 2021 masterpiece, "Subconsciously".

The win marks the first time a South African producer has won or been nominated in this category.

