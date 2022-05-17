LOOK: Fan tattooed Black Coffee on his arm

Grammy award-winning DJ Black Coffee took to social media to share a clip of a fan who tattooed the DJ on his arm. He simply captioned the tweet: “All love 🙏🏿❤️”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Black Coffee was at the El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport in Barcelona when he met the super-fan. In the video, the DJ can be heard saying: “This is crazy man”, to which the fan replied, “I was dreaming of this moment, thank you.” All love 🙏🏿❤️ pic.twitter.com/cJS0zYCcsW — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) May 14, 2022 Taking to the comments section on the post, fans mocked the video of DJ Shimza allegedly staging fan-love in London. While others commented directly on Black Coffee’s clip.

“@Shimza01 come and see how its done. No Uzalo kind of vibes on sight,” commented @Snezo_Ntaka. @Shimza01 come and see how its done. No Uzalo kind of vibes on sight pic.twitter.com/rJq0QabKWO — Ta Snezo (@Snezo_Ntaka) May 14, 2022 @Phislash wrote: “bhuti so fela ngapha and see how the unscripted version of meeting international fans goes like 😂😂😂😂😂.” @Shimza01 bhuti so fela ngapha and see how the unscripted version of meeting international fans goes like 😂😂😂😂😂 — ♣☆»🇿🇦TheGreatDlamini🇿🇦«☆♣ (@Phislash) May 14, 2022 @ParisGeller_xo tweeted that she wanted to know how artists feel about fans paying tribute to them.

Story continues below Advertisement

"I’ve always wondered how artists feel about this. It’s obviously such an honor to have someone “pay tribute” to you and your work like that, but another part of me thinks it would be a bit overwhelming.“ I’ve always wondered how artists feel about this. It’s obviously such an honor to have someone “pay tribute” to you and your work like that, but another part of me thinks it would be a bit overwhelming. — Paris. (@ParisGeller_xo) May 14, 2022 While @SfisoB_ posted a funny clip of Cassper Nyovest talking about Black Coffee during an interview with artist Slikour on “Slikouronlife”. 🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/FreHv05KvP — Sfiso (@SfisoB_) May 14, 2022 The DJ made history earlier this year when he won his first Grammy for Best Dance / Electronic Album for his 2021 masterpiece, "Subconsciously".

Story continues below Advertisement