LOOK: First edition of IOL Entertainment looks at vicious cycle of fame and addiction

I’m excited to introduce the first quarterly issue of our IOL Entertainment magazine.

With the recent death of hip hop icon DMX, we explore the vicious cycle of fame and addiction.

We look at the stars we lost as well as those who checked into rehab to avoid a similar fate.

There are many factors that contribute to this troubled path to stardom.

We have a local expert offering insight into the pressures of fame and the downward spiral of stars.

Following the tragic passing of rapper AKA’s fiancée, Anele “Nellie” Tembe, many celebrities have been pushing the “mental wellness” narrative with more robustness.

We also have a sit down with DJ Sumbody who chats about all things amapiano and confirms a new album in the pipeline.

I don’t know about you, but I’m dying to know if Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung and Mohale MotaungMhlongo are headed for a conscious uncoupling. No, I’m not wishing the couple ill-will, but I’m just tired of all these divorce rumours. And I’m annoyed by them skirting around the issue.

They had no qualms about celebrating their love, marriage and honeymoon on social media, so they should have no issue giving fans a straight answer.

Couples break up. It happens in the industry. Just come clean already.

If you want to know what’s popping on the local movie scene, we got you covered. And if you have been worrying about where to get your next reality fix now that Keeping up with the Kardashians is ending, there a few options on the cards.

I hope that you enjoy this edition, and don’t feel shy to drop us an email sharing your thoughts or suggestions. Stay safe!

Click here for the link to the digital magazine.