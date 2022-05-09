LOOK: Gigi Lamayne and Mr Smeg end lunch date with a kiss

Twitter influencer Michael “Mr Smeg” Bucwa and rapper Gigi Lamayne seem to have had quite the good time on their national lunch date. So much so that they ended their night with a kiss. Gigi and Mr Smeg at the weekend met up for their national lunch date at DJ Shimza’s Thembisa restaurant, The Hang Awt 1632.

Oops ! 😂😂😂😂😂 @MichaelBucwa pic.twitter.com/oqgwYwYT64 — #AlbumOTW (@Gigi_Lamayne) May 8, 2022 The two had all eyes on them to witness how the date unfolded. It started later than scheduled thanks to Gigi arriving late. However, this did not spoil things as Mr Smeg, being the perfect gentleman, waited patiently for his date. Mr Smeg made sure to bring his date a beautiful bouquet of flowers and also brought along his famed red Smeg kettle. Mr Smeg scored his second national date after publicly asking Gigi on Twitter out for lunch. .@39picturess takes Beautiful photos 😍❤ pic.twitter.com/jrELsHehrE — Mr Smeg (@MichaelBucwa) May 9, 2022 Gigi explained on Monday that the date was filled with laughter, dancing and singing. She went on to reveal her biggest takeaway from the night.

Gigi certainly had a good time with the local tweleb and left with a better understanding of Mr Smeg’s intentions. “The biggest thing for me was how genuine his intentions have been to make social media a better space, more especially for people affected by cyberbullying and trolls,” Gigi shared. And although all of you assumed a lot 😂😂😂😂 his intentions are pure and genuine . He really enjoys making people feel special and loved but he moves with so much wisdom. Thank you for opening my heart and mind. Thank you for being real with me. — #AlbumOTW (@Gigi_Lamayne) May 9, 2022 She went on to thank him for opening her eyes and shared that the date changed her for the better. She also commented on Mr Smeg asking celebrities out for lunch on social media.

Gigi made it clear that his intentions were “pure and genuine” and not about him chasing clout or fame. “He really enjoys making people feel special and loved, but he moves with so much wisdom,” she tweeted. Mr Smeg’s national dates are becoming popular on Twitter. His first was with actress and presenter Pearl Thusi and they also had a great time together. Now we are all wondering which Mzansi celebrity he will next take out to lunch.