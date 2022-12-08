LOOK: ‘He’s finally back’ – Tom Cruise spotted at Joburg country club

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is in South Africa. He is reportedly in the country filming then new “Mission Impossible” movie. The award-winning star was spotted at Killarney Country Club in Johannesburg. The country club posted several images of staff with the actor.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The KCC Team had the privilege of meeting Tom Cruise today on his day trip to Johannesburg … what an experience,” read the caption. Speaking to IOL Entertainment, the country club confirmed that Cruise was at the club. He landed his helicopter there before going to a meeting with producers and the production team of “Mission Impossible”. He's finally back! TC in South Africa today 💘 #TomCruise pic.twitter.com/vrNSTc7BJj — Tom Cruise News (@TCNews62) December 6, 2022 We are told that the meeting did not happen at the country club.

In a separate post on Twitter not shared by the country club, Cruise is seen greeting fans while driving. pic.twitter.com/jhmpo69U6m — Edwin (@Blademale) December 6, 2022 In April, Paramount unveiled the first look at the latest movie in the Cruise-led franchise at CinemaCon, with the star confirming that the flick is called “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”. I’m obsessed with his hands pic.twitter.com/k6jMnHpWOs — TomCruiseNavy (@TomCruiseNavy) December 6, 2022 Around the same time, Cruise and the team were reported to have flown to Limpopo for filming, with the actor staying in Hoedspruit.

Story continues below Advertisement

Look at him 😍 in his natural habitat… in front of the camera 😘 pic.twitter.com/pR9EKxXxyR — TomCruiseNavy (@TomCruiseNavy) December 6, 2022 “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” is due to be released in July 2023 with “Dead Reckoning Part Two” following in 2024. This is the eighth “Mission: Impossible” movie and according to reports, “no expense has been spared for this production”.