LOOK: Inside Moozlie’s star-studded 30th birthday celebration

On Wednesday, rapper and media personality Nomuzi Mabena, better known by her stage name Moozlie, celebrated her 30th birthday with a private dinner where she hosted several esteemed guests. Moozlie, who often hosts and performs at clubs and other events, is known for her appetite for a good party, so it comes as no surprise that she started her birthday celebration proceedings with a sparkling black-tie dinner before wrapping it up with an after-party at Rosebank club Montana.

Several big name celebrity guests were in attendance at the dinner including Pearl Thusi, Ntando Duma, AKA, Linda Moeketsi and Major Steeze. The programme of Moozlie’s 30th birthday celebration. Picture: Screenshot @yonessalvv Even Grammy Award-winning musician Anatii, who barely makes any public appearances these days, was in attendance. BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR. pic.twitter.com/Vgk0dTZZAt — AKA (@akaworldwide) September 21, 2022 DJ Zinhle at Moozlie’s 30th birthday party. Picture: Screenshot of @djzinhle Instagram Stories Moozlie’s best friend, DJ Zinhle, was also in attendance and took to the decks to play a set during the dinner. There were also several performances, including one from “Cold” hitmaker, Blxckie.

Moozlie enjoying herself at her 30th birthday party surrounded by friends. Picture: Screenshot of @yonessalvv Instagram Stories AKA and dance DJ Murdah Bongz were also pictured together at the dinner. AKA’s daughter Kairo and Bongz’s son Asante share DJ Zinhle as their mom. Murdah Bongz even took to his Instagram Stories to repost a snippet of AKA’s new single, “Lemons (Lemonade)” with the caption, “My favourite song 🔥🔥🔥”. DAD MOTION. 🥁 pic.twitter.com/xMRmNzgHWJ — AKA (@akaworldwide) September 21, 2022 Linda Moeketsi on the decks at Moozlie’s 30th birthday party. Picture: @lindamoeketsi Instagram screenshot It didn’t appear to be all rosy at the dinner, though. Following recent rumours that DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi aren’t on good terms, a video has been circulating on Twitter of a seemingly awkward interaction between the two.

