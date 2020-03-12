LOOK: Is Lasizwe a father?

If there is anything social media sensation Lasizwe manages to do right, it's shock his fans. Recently, the 21-year old YouTuber tweeted a picture of himself carrying a baby. He captioned the post, "Thank you for choosing me to be your father".

Thank you for choosing me to be your father. pic.twitter.com/h46CxdiJFz — Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) March 11, 2020

The baby is dressed in a light pink jersey with a dark pink pants.

Whether or not the baby in question is really his, is unknown - but his fans and followers are left highly confused.

The reason for the confusion is because Lasizwe has been openly gay for long time.

The news of him becoming is father has been met with mixed reactions with some of the replies mentioning that Lasizwe reminds them of Somizi, who is also gay yet has a daughter.

Lasizwe sort of gave confirmation in one specific tweet where @BktLtd asked "Fruit of your womb?", to which Lasizwe responded: "Basically".

Another follower, @Aquilakhoza asked "Is this a joke?", while many others sent congratulatory messages to him.

Take a look:

Braa , plz don't tell me that . When ? How ? Why? — MR WARH.S (@MRWARHS) March 11, 2020

I see somizi in you pic.twitter.com/XZ4xXIgEHk — Sibusiso (@Sibusis68342627) March 11, 2020

😳😳😳 What are you sayin pic.twitter.com/tl5BCJsRlR — Kabelo Komane (@Bear10046086) March 12, 2020