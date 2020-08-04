LOOK: Is this Black Coffee’s new bae?

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

A Twitter interaction between international music man, Black Coffee and former “Love Island” contestant Alexandra Cane has caused speculation that the duo is dating. This comes after Alexandra, who took part in the fourth season of the UK’s “Love Island” and has 1.4 million Instagram followers tweeted a picture of herself and included Coffee in the caption. The caption read: “Ready for a caffeine overdose @realblackcoffee” πάμε !!!! — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) August 3, 2020 Both Alexandra and Coffee are in Mykonos, Greece where the DJ is still on tour. Coffee replied to the picture of Alexandra saying, “let’s go”, in Greek.

Moments later, Alexandra replied with a cheeky emoji.

Many social media users went on to speculate whether the duo was dating and many felt they were.

Last month it was reported that Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee are at loggerheads following reports that the actress is demanding over R4 million from him, while their divorce is put on hold.

According to reports, the seasoned actress and businesswoman is allegedly demanding that her soon-to-be ex-husband settle her legal fees which amount to about R4 million, plus monthly maintenance fee and child support of more than R100 000.

The actress has also allegedly added more items to her list of demands from the DJ, which include R17 000 for her beauty expenses, and her medical bills after she allegedly suffered depression due to stress relating to their much-publicised divorce.

It was alleged that the actress is also requesting the reinstatement of the R30 000 monthly allowance which Black Coffee used to give her during the couple's happier times.