Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram.
Speculation about who Bonang Matheba's new man has been going on for months, however, it seems that she may have finally revealed him and the BForce is impressed. 

Matheba has been hinting at her new man and after her trip to Albania over the weekend it seems that all the bread crumbs have led to some proof. 

Late last year, Matheba jokingly replied to a tweep saying she was going to live in Albania with her man. 

Same rooftop different country

It seem the cat is out of the bag as the "Being Bonang" starred two Instagram Stories of a man identified as Fatmir Hysenbelliu who is a former footballer and businessman from her recent trip to Albania. 

Picture: Bonang Matheba Instagram Stories
The local presenter was also re-posted by the Prestige Resort and referred to her as a "special guest" which is the same resort Hysenbelliu tagged over the weekend. 

Weekenddddddd

Matheba also posted "happy birthday" with heart emoji on his birthday dinner post on April 3.

Instagram Screenshot
The BForce appears to be very happy about their Queen B's choice and shared their excitement on the Twitterverse. 