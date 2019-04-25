View this post on Instagram
Same rooftop different country
A post shared by Fatmir Oni Hysenbelliu (@fatmirhysenbelliu) on
View this post on Instagram
Special guest @prestige_resort 📍 #Repost @bonang_m with @get_repost ・・・ .Fridays in Albania 🇦🇱 ...💐💕😎🌍
A post shared by Prestige Resort (@prestige_resort) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Fatmir Oni Hysenbelliu (@fatmirhysenbelliu) on
My stalking tendencies though 🙈 found Queen B’s mysterious hunk of a man 😍😍😍😍 can they have babies already😝😝😝 #QUEENB #BonangMatheba pic.twitter.com/QGTBf070WR— Wandile Mandy Ngcobo (@Wanita_KaNgcobo) April 19, 2019
I am soo happy 👌👌👌😭😭😭.please God make this true I want to see something in this country. pic.twitter.com/bidFwNtOGy— Busie (@Busiesam) April 19, 2019
Bonang's boyfriend has gained south African followers. We are camping on his ig. I must say, he is not stingy with them ig stories. Poor Fatmir...— Zimkita Majola (@Posh_SA) April 19, 2019
Bonang’s boyfriend is rich Rich 😍— Nchucheko (@Chuchi_M) April 20, 2019