Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram.



Speculation about who Bonang Matheba's new man has been going on for months, however, it seems that she may have finally revealed him and the BForce is impressed.

Matheba has been hinting at her new man and after her trip to Albania over the weekend it seems that all the bread crumbs have led to some proof.





Late last year, Matheba jokingly replied to a tweep saying she was going to live in Albania with her man.





It seem the cat is out of the bag as the "Being Bonang" starred two Instagram Stories of a man identified as Fatmir Hysenbelliu who is a former footballer and businessman from her recent trip to Albania.





Picture: Bonang Matheba Instagram Stories

The local presenter was also re-posted by the Prestige Resort and referred to her as a "special guest" which is the same resort Hysenbelliu tagged over the weekend.





Matheba also posted "happy birthday" with heart emoji on his birthday dinner post on April 3.





Instagram Screenshot

The BForce appears to be very happy about their Queen B's choice and shared their excitement on the Twitterverse.

My stalking tendencies though 🙈 found Queen B’s mysterious hunk of a man 😍😍😍😍 can they have babies already😝😝😝 #QUEENB #BonangMatheba pic.twitter.com/QGTBf070WR — Wandile Mandy Ngcobo (@Wanita_KaNgcobo) April 19, 2019

I am soo happy 👌👌👌😭😭😭.please God make this true I want to see something in this country. pic.twitter.com/bidFwNtOGy — Busie (@Busiesam) April 19, 2019

Bonang's boyfriend has gained south African followers. We are camping on his ig. I must say, he is not stingy with them ig stories. Poor Fatmir... — Zimkita Majola (@Posh_SA) April 19, 2019

Bonang’s boyfriend is rich Rich 😍 — Nchucheko (@Chuchi_M) April 20, 2019







