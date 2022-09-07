LOOK: It’s official, K Naomi is now Mrs Phakathi

Cue the ululations as media personality Keitumetse Naomi Noinyane, better known as K Naomi, is officially Mrs Phakathi. All the traditional proceedings have been completed and K Naomi has officially been welcomed into her husband Tshepo Phakathi’s family home as his wife.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mrs Phakathi on Tuesday shared pictures of her dressed in traditional Zulu wedding, where she was welcomed as her husband’s bride at her in-laws’ family home. On her Instagram stories she expressed how she could not get over her stunning outfit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by K Naomi Phakathi (@knaomin) This is the second traditional soiree K Naomi has had pertaining to her nuptials – in March they had a Tswana wedding after welcoming their child late last year. On Instagram, she shared several pictures of her big day, with her dressed in her traditional Zulu attire. In a Twitter post she reflected about the lengths her husband’s family underwent to welcome her.

She tweeted: “The beauty in the lengths taken by my husband’s family to welcome me to my new home … I am so blessed and loved, yilokho kuphela!” The beauty in the lengths taken by my husbands family to welcome me to my new home…



I am so blessed and loved, yilokho kuphela!

♥️🙏🏽 — K Naomi👑 (@KNaomi_N) September 5, 2022 Over the weekend the couple said their “I Dos” at her white wedding, where she was surrounded by friends and family. K Naomi had two dresses for her big day, while she has not yet shared images of her white wedding online, images of the big day have been shared by those who attended the star-studded wedding.

Story continues below Advertisement