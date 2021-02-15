LOOK: Khanyi Mbau and Lerato Kganyago shut down Valentine’s Day

The day of love was very eventful for celebs in Mzansi with actress Khanyi Mbau kicking off the day and radio personality Lerato Kganyago ending it. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the “Mbau Reloaded: Always Rise” star first shared a picture of her surrounded by a plethora of single red roses in what appears to be a hotel room. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded) She followed this up with an image of her sitting poolside sipping on champagne with a bouquet of roses surrounded by more Valentine’s Day decorations. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded) Mbau ended off by making all the singletons jealous by posting a video of her boyfriend, Kudzai Terrence Mushonga, surprising her with the hotel room filled with roses mentioned earlier. She showed off her new man with the couple being serenaded by a violinist and a saxophone player while Mushonga showered her with gifts.

The video ends with them sipping on Veuve Cliquot and sharing a kiss.

Radio personality and DJ Lerato Kganyago surprised everyone later in the day as she went live on Instagram to show off her Valentine’s Day celebrations with her husband, Thami Ndlela.

Ndlela apparently booked out the entire FNB Stadium and in the Instagram live, Zonke along with her band are seen serenading the couple on the day of love.

Guys Lerato Kganyago deserves and God said YES my child! What a damn wow https://t.co/ID4QiII4SV pic.twitter.com/jBxbRfJQRh — Marilyn Monroe (@ThandoPeaches) February 14, 2021

Tweeps couldn’t get enough of all the over-the-top celebrations of Mbau and Kganyago.

“khanyi mbau's man also really pulled up for her, wow,” said @ThatBongiwe.

khanyi mbau's man also really pulled up for her, wow. 😭🥰 — bongiwe (@ThatBongiwe) February 14, 2021

“Did y’all see @MbauReloaded Valentine’s Day surprise. It’s the single roses in a glass for me,” commented @SalaminaOrSalsa.

Did y’all see @MbauReloaded Valentine’s Day surprise. It’s the single roses in a glass for me 😱😱😱😱😭😭😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😫😫😫#YMornings #leratokganyago — 🇮🇹 VicePresYaMatadiana 🇮🇹 (@SalaminaOrSalsa) February 15, 2021

“Khanyi Mbau opened valentines and now Lerato Kganyago is closing it with a bang,” said @fumanemaluleka.

Khanyi Mbau opened valentines and now Lerato Kganyago is closing it with a bang 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/D6cUSLPYjj — Fumane Maluleka (@fumanemaluleka) February 14, 2021

“Valentine's day must be called ”Lerato's day“ from now on #leratokganyago,” commented @Ndobe_Bibow.

Valentine's day must be called "Lerato's day" from now on #leratokganyago pic.twitter.com/X0Q7buAePz — No One Else But Me 🗨 (@Ndobe_Bibow) February 15, 2021

“She owns 2021 already! Her husband booked the entire FNB stadium for her just to host a dinner for two plus a live performance from Zonke n band. #leratokganyago,” said @sphe_hadebe.

She owns 2021 already! Her husband booked the entire FNB stadium for her just to host a dinner for two plus a live performance from Zonke n band. #leratokganyago pic.twitter.com/odSdL7CIXD — IG:sphekahadebe (@sphe_hadebe) February 15, 2021

“It’s like Lerato Kganyago’s husband had loved her from a distance for the longest time and kept saying “one day”... and then when that day came, he left no stone unturned. Wow #leratokganyago,“ said @T_MokopaneleT.