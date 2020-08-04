LOOK: Kwesta announces wife is pregnant with second child

It’s s official, the Vilakazi clan is growing!

Hip hop superstar Kwesta and his wife Yolanda Vilakazi took to social media to announce that baby number two is on the way.

In a lengthy Instagram, on Tuesday, the “Ngud” hitmaker shared the exciting news.

The multi-award-winning musician shared cute images of the family in matching African print outfits and wrote: “We are not goals. Like everyone, we take small strides each day to try and reach those, together.

“There has been joy, pain, LOVE, gratitude, disappointment, LOVE, gains, losses, LOVE, Katlehong, Maldives, LOVE, Kisses, Voetseks, LOVE, Strength, Fear, LOVE, good hair days and that thing on my head... And then LOVE once again..." (sic)

He continued: “Then we try to grow that, grow us and when we wanted to grow the family, God showed up... Eintlek.. iVrou ispati maan, simithi, sigwinye ighabhu (In fact, the wife is pregnant man. We are pregnant...)." (sic)

Yolanda reposted the snaps on her Instagram account, also revealing that the baby is due in three months.

She wrote: “And then there were FOUR ... It’s official, our little family is growing. We’re expecting!

“As we celebrate a decade of love and being together, God chose us and trusted us with another beautiful blessing that is half of me & half of my love.

“We so excited and thankful for this miracle and can’t wait to meet our sweet baby in just 3 months time.” (sic)

Fans are industry friends flooded social media with congratulatory messages, wishing the muso and his wife well as they prepare to welcome the new addition to their young family.

“Congratulations 😍, so beautiful, “commented local artist Miss Pru.

“Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️ this is so lovely fam. God bless the journey and the new little one, “ wrote TV host Dineo Langa.

“Congratulations Mommy ❤ such a beautiful family,” commented actress Zenande Mfenyana.

“I’m screaming right now.... congratulations gorgeous... 🎉🎊🎉🎊🎉🎉,” celebrity chef Lorna Maseko added.

“😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 Congratulations!,” wrote DJ Zinhle.

Though the couple tied the knot in 2018, they celebrated their union in a fairytale white wedding in March 2019.