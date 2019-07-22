Lasizwe. Picture: Instagram



YouTuber Lasizwe threw a star-studded pyjama party at the Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Lasizwe and some of the attendees, including his sister Khanyi Mbau, radio personality Ayanda MVP and choreographer Nkateko Dinwiddy, shared snaps from the celebration.





The "Fake It Till You Make It" star was dressed by local designer Palse while Mbau was the master of ceremonies for the night.





The party didn't end there though, Lasizwe continued the celebration at Taboo Nightclub in Sandton where he party the night away alongside local rapper Nadia Nakai.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Instagram Stories





The YouTube star also shared the unwrapping of some of his presents on his Instagram Stories and finished off his birthday weekend at Onyx on Sunday with local DJ and reality TV show producer Olwee also making an appearance.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Instagram Stories





"Fake It Till You Make It" was greenlit for a second season and speaking to IOL, he said his public persona had taken a toll on him: "I am very introverted; very shy. I like my space and I’m just a regular boy."