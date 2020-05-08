LOOK: Linda Mtoba finally releases images of her baby
Look at some of the reactions.
Mzansi has finally been introduced to Baby Bean.
This comes months after actress mother Linda Mtoba gave birth to her.
Known only as Baby Bean to the public, the former "Isibaya" actress shared a picture along with the great news that she and her little one had been selected as Huggies' brand ambassadors.
Known for keeping her life private and images of her husband and baby off social media, Linda had initially asked her fans to wait a while before she introduced Bean to them and after she shared the picture, she admitted that it was a daunting decision.
"I'm so overwhelmed wow. Ngiyabonga, this was so daunting for us. Thank you for your love," she said after Bean landed on the trends list.
Bean is super adorable, here's the beautiful snap below:
Everyone meet Bean 💕— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) May 7, 2020
We are so thrilled to be a part of @Huggies_SA family 🐾 pic.twitter.com/hmh8coWrzd
Thank you for sharing your journey with us, as a new mom I’ve learnt so much. Can’t wait to create more memories with Bean 💕 https://t.co/v1BzHlPPus— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) May 7, 2020
Hey Bean ♥️😍😍 such a cutie— IG:@Bonginkocy_m♥ (@Bonginkocy_m) May 7, 2020
Awwwwww! She's so gorgeous ❤️So lovely to meet Bean ❤️— Makgotso M 💋 (@MakgotsoM1) May 7, 2020
Adorable baby Bean😍🥺🥺 @Linda_Mtoba Finally been waiting 😊🤗 pic.twitter.com/2AU1AiQycQ— khethi___✨🦄 (@iamkhethy) May 7, 2020
Bean is already a bread winner. pic.twitter.com/xazEvscP5I— Zanele Hlubi (@Toffo_ZH) May 7, 2020