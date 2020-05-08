LOOK: Linda Mtoba finally releases images of her baby

Mzansi has finally been introduced to Baby Bean.





This comes months after actress mother Linda Mtoba gave birth to her.





Known only as Baby Bean to the public, the former "Isibaya" actress shared a picture along with the great news that she and her little one had been selected as Huggies' brand ambassadors.





Known for keeping her life private and images of her husband and baby off social media, Linda had initially asked her fans to wait a while before she introduced Bean to them and after she shared the picture, she admitted that it was a daunting decision.





"I'm so overwhelmed wow. Ngiyabonga, this was so daunting for us. Thank you for your love," she said after Bean landed on the trends list.





Bean is super adorable, here's the beautiful snap below: