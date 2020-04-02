LOOK: Local artists are keeping Mzansi entertained on TikTok during lockdown
As we head into day seven of the country’s national lockdown, which was implemented in an effort to flatten the curve on coronavirus, South Africans are looking online, now more than ever, for ideas around at-home activities and entertainment.
TikTok, which is known for its short-form mobile video, has launched its at-home series of challenges in collaboration with local celebs and a few of the platform’s favourite content creators. The series, which includes the #AtHomeWithMe, #HappyAtHome, #FitAtHome, aims to inspire creativity amongst as well as provide entertainment during these uncertain and challenging times.
Celebs like Cassper Nyovest, rapper Rouge, Locnville and Kyle Deutsch have all been apart of the challenges.
Known for filling up stadiums across the country, Cassper decided to have a concert for his TikTok followers in the comfort of his house. Dressed in a white sweater and what looks like pj pants, the star used a water bottle as a microphone.
Singer Kyle Deutsch performed his latest single, "Cool" but also told his followers that during the lockdown he would be taking song requests to perform.
@casspernyovest
I miss the stage but we gone get lit at home. Stay home!! Stay Safe!!! ##AtHomeWithMe♬ original sound - casspernyovest
Rapper Rouge decided to keep her 33 thousand followers on the app by creating a dance routine to her latest single, "One by One" which features AKA.
@kyle_deutsch
Gonna be sitting here often during lock down... What songs you wanna hear? Taking requests💪🏽Latest single "Cool" #At#HomeWithMe♬ original sound - kyle_deutsch
@rouge_rapper
DAY 1 OF LOCKDOWN. Through the good and the bad we in this together SA 🤗 ##athomewithme ##tiktoksa ##fyp ##foyoupage ##foryoupage ##tiktoksouthafrica♬ original sound - rouge_rapper