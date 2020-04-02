LOOK: Local artists are keeping Mzansi entertained on TikTok during lockdown

As we head into day seven of the country’s national lockdown, which was implemented in an effort to flatten the curve on coronavirus, South Africans are looking online, now more than ever, for ideas around at-home activities and entertainment.





TikTok, which is known for its short-form mobile video, has launched its at-home series of challenges in collaboration with local celebs and a few of the platform’s favourite content creators. The series, which includes the #AtHomeWithMe, #HappyAtHome, #FitAtHome, aims to inspire creativity amongst as well as provide entertainment during these uncertain and challenging times.



