Maps Maponyane takes part in the #FaceApp Challenge. Picture: Instagram

"FaceApp" has gone viral. The app sees social media users, including celebrities, taking up the FaceApp Challenge. All you need to do is download the app from your app store and let the fun begin.

The app allows users to change their faces, making themselves appear older or younger. They can edit their make-up, change their hair colour. They can even give themselves a beard.

If you feel like looking like a boss, the app gives you an option to rock sunglasses and also do facial impressions like an intense stare.

Check out some of our local stars, such as Maps Maponyane, Minnie Dlamini-Jones and Mihlali Ndamase, taking part in the FaceApp Challenge.

Taking to Instagram, the "Tell Me Sweet Something" actor wrote: "Felt cute, might take my 20 daily tablets, cough up a lung, pass out, wake up in hospital and forget what happened later. That's just old age though, at least I look good."

The "Homeground" host also shared the image of her older self, with the caption: "What you know about a granny 🤣 Telling the grandkids “in my time..."

Sharing her image on Twitter, beauty blogger and influencer Mihlali Ndamase, wrote: "Yho ha.a no ways".

Fans of Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, shared the below images on Twitter:

Celebrity doctor and social media influencer Sindi Van Zyl also shared her snap.

Previously, the app had an issue because it enabled what amounted to digital blackface by changing a person from one ethnicity to another.