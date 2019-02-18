Loot Love and Reason. Picture: Instagram

Local personality Loot Love aka King Loot shared the first picture of her newly born twins on Instagram on Sunday. King Loot - real name Luthando Shosha - and Sizwe “Reason” Moeketsi have been very open about their pregnancy, with the new mommy continuously posting images of herself showcasing her cute baby bump.

The Revlon SA Ambassador shared a picture of the newborns in their nappies captioning the post: "Hip & Hop. Munchkin & Punchkin. Bubble & Trouble. The loves of my life. My forever. The greatest love I’ve ever known.

"The greatest gift I’ve ever received. I can’t believe My God loves me this much. I can’t believe these perfect, beautiful baby girls choose me to be their Mom. I’ve Finally transformed into: Mommy Love."

The radio DJ and TV personality announced her pregnancy in October last year and followed it up with her hip hop themed baby shower in November.