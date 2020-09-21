LOOK: Maps Maponyane gushes over Boity’s success

It’s no secret that media personality Maps Maponyane and rapper Boity share a close bond with each other. Whether that bond is one of friends or lovers is anyone’s guess, but what is clear though is that the duo is always there to support each other. This time Maps celebrated his friend launching her very own fragrance, Pink Sapphire. Taking to Instagram, the former “Top Billing” presenter uploaded a string of pictures which were taken at the launch of Boity’s fragrance. “After a dope launch and selling out on her preorders, I couldn't be more proud of you on creating this world class fragrance @boity You've put your heart and soul into it, and it's beautiful to see how #BoityPinkSapphire is now a reality”, he said in the caption.

Earlier this year Boity cleared the air on her relationship with Maps.

Even though viewers of "Boity: Own Your Throne" saw the pair getting very cosy with each other, by giving each other long hugs, touching and even exchanging a kiss, Boity says they are just friends.

In an episode of her reality show, the rapper paid Maps a visit at his restaurant and she said she was just grateful to be able to support her “friend”.

However, when the topic of love came up, Boity made it clear that there are “no vibes” between them.

“There is no vibes between me and Maps, we are homies. Geez!” she said, shifting uncomfortably in her confessional.

She did say that the pair was close though. “We are not cosy. We are friends. We are comfortable ...”

In July Boity shared that she wanted to date a wealthy man, the award-winning-musician shared:” Can’t wait for my husband to leave R100K on my dressing table for brunch with the girls.”

