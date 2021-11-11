LOOK: Messy divorce or not, Mohale Motaung is enjoying his life

He might be going through a very public and messy divorce, but that has not stopped media personality Mohale Motaung from living his best life. Mohale has taken to the latest social media craze phrase, “na enjoyment” the best way he knows how, by travelling.

“Na enjoyment” is the latest social media craze that went viral on TikTok and took over every other social media platform. It means to “temporarily abandon or postpone your financial responsibilities so you can prioritise having fun and living like all your money is dedicated to feeding your cravings”. Living the very definition of “na enjoyment”, Mohale treated himself to cocktails and rose petal baths at the Palala Boutique Game Lodge & Spa.

“Sometimes you must just say to the world that ‘na enjoyment’. “See you have a merlot bath in the bushes, you have some cheese, you have some grapes, then you have my favourite, some biltong. “And then last, but not least, you have the wines. It is called ’na enjoyment’ okay,” he said in a video he posted on his Instagram account.

Somizi was a guest on The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest where the duo, who are very good friends, prepared a meal together and had an honest chat about life. Like the food, things got a little spicy when Cassper asked the former Idols SA judge where Mohale was. ‘Where is Mohale?“ Cassper asked. Somizi replied, saying: “Oh, he’s gone. He is no longer alive.”

A stunned Cassper then asked Somizi if he was serious, to which he said: “He’s departed from this earth.” Cassper then goes on to press Somizi for a better answer, saying that he and everyone else wants to know what happened, especially since the hip hop star was at Somizi and Mohale’s extravagant wedding. “I have been asking myself where is the guy. Do you know what the people are saying? They say he pulled the Italian job,” said Cassper.

Mohale and Somizi made headlines in August, after allegations of abuse were made public. This after Mohale had accused Somizi of abuse, in an interview he did with producers of the reality show Living the Dream with Somizi. Mohale told producers that Somizi tried to kill him with a kitchen knife and struck him off the road with his car while he tried to flee.