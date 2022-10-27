LOOK: Minnie Dlamini reveals first look of her character in ‘The Honeymoon’

TV presenter and actress Minnie Dlamini’s fans will get to see her in her element in a new film in which she plays an actress. Taking to Instagram, Dlamini shared an image of her in character as Lu in the movie, “The Honeymoon”.

In the picture, Dlamini is dressed in a traditional Indian outfit and in the caption accompanying it wishes her followers a “happy Diwali”. She then introduces her new character. Lu is married with two children and stuck in a rut. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini) She stars alongside comedian and actress Tumi Morake and actress Kajal Bagwandeen-Singh.

Directed by Bianca Isaac, production on the comedy-adventure began in Durban last year. “The Honeymoon” tells the story of three friends in a dilemma. One of them is dumped the night before her wedding and the three friends, played by Dlamini, Bagwandeen-Singh and Morake, turn the would-be honeymoon into a wild time in paradise.

Dlamini said her character was someone people could relate to. “We’ve all felt stuck in some way in our lives and it’s about how we get ourselves out of it before it’s too late,” she said. Dlamini’s last acting role was in Mzansi Magic's “Rockville”. Since then she has been wearing her TV presenter hat in “HomeGround” which ended this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Honeymoon (@honeymoonmovie) Dlamini said in an earlier interview that she was excited to be working on her first feature film. “I’m having the time of my life. It feels so good to be acting again and to finally act in a feature film is definitely something I’ve been dying to do for a really long time,” she said Release dates for “The Honeymoon” are yet to be announced but according to the film’s social media pages, the teaser trailer is expected to drop this week.