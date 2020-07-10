LOOK: Mohale shows off his diamonds after Mary Twala's funeral

Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo ruffled some feathers on Twitter with some branding him as insensitive and a clout chaser. This comes after he posted a short video of a diamond ring he received after the funeral of his mother-in-law, Mary Twala. The ring was a gift from his husband, media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, for his birthday. In the video, Mohale turns his hand around to show off the ring which has more than 10 diamonds while Toni Braxton's 'Breathe Again' plays in the background. "My husband bought me the most beautiful diamond ring for my birthday. Thank you baby @somizi - HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME. #25", he tweeted.

My husband bought me the most beautiful diamond ring for my birthday. 🥺♥️ Thank you baby @somizi - HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME. #25🎈 pic.twitter.com/IuP9hBGMXG — Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) July 9, 2020

While many social media users sent the MTV Shuga star birthday wishes, some acknowledged that having to bury his mother-in-law on his birthday could not have been something easy to do.

However many others felt that Mohale decided to show off his gift at the wrong time and should have waited.

Tweeps responding to the tweet told Mohale that the day was about honouring the veteran actress who died last week.

Her funeral service was held at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto on Thursday.

As Mohale hit number one on the local trends list, other users suggested the he keeps certain aspects of his life with Somizi private.

See how tweeps responded below:

U could have postponed the the "flaunting " just for today. U just came back from your mother-in laws funeral the list u could do is hide your celebration just for today. We don't do that in African culture, we respect the dead. There's still next year moos pic.twitter.com/Sic07F54iK — pat_Morudu 🇿🇦 (@masilo_pat) July 9, 2020

As difficult as today was, Happy Birthday 🎈🎊🎁 — Linda Moeketsi (@LindaMoeketsi) July 9, 2020

I think , you guys need to keep your personal life private to avoid all this negetive comments. — SIPHILILE MHLANGA (@siphililemhlan1) July 10, 2020

Order wilder, leave my captain alone pic.twitter.com/ru8PclnV4s — Afriguru (@afriguru) July 9, 2020