LOOK: Mzansi can’t get over Tamaryn Green’s 'umembeso' ceremony ahead of her traditional wedding

It has been termed the “umembeso” ceremony of the year by some South Africans, and if the snippets shared on social media are anything to go by, then it probably is. This weekend, former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2018 first runner up Tamaryn Green and her fiancé Zesimdumise ‘Ze’ Nxumalo shared images and videos of her “umembeso” ceremony.

“Umembeso” is a gift-giving ceremony that forms part is the traditional Zulu wedding process. This usually happens after the ilobolo has been paid, and it involves the groom and his family bringing gifts to the bride's family. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Tamaryn Green (@tamaryngreen) The ceremony took place at the high-end DVine Estate in Paarl and was attended by family and friends and celebrities like Khaya Dlanga and Mayihlome Tshwete.

Tamaryn found herself on the trends list after posting images of the ceremony on social media. From the umbrella she was holding, adorned with R200 notes, to her dress and Ze’s dance moves, social media users could not get enough. The 27-year-old, who is also a medical doctor, said: "Thank you, Lord, for a beautiful and blessed day. Thank you for blessing me with the love of my life," in one of the captions.

Tamaryn first announced that she was dating the Johannesburg businessman in October 2018. Since then, the pair made their relationship red carpet official at the Style Awards in 2019. Ze also accompanied Tamaryn to Thailand, where she was a bridesmaid for her Miss Universe “roomie” Sophida Kanchanarin.