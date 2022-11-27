LOOK: Nasty C addresses A-Reece and Sarkodie in new freestyle

Nasty C paid Tbo Touch a visit on his Metro FM show, The Touch Down, on Wednesday, to let off one of his most revealing freestyles to date.
The notoriously reserved and low-key rapper took the opportunity to address a few things.
During his verse, the “Hell Naw” hitmaker addressed his ongoing beef with long-time rival A-Reece, and also shared details about him and Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie’s complicated history.
“Verse of the year by @Nasty_CSA on #TheTouchDown with @iamtbotouch,” shared Metro FM.
Nasty C opened his verse by sharing details of his relationship with Sarkodie. “When I first met Sarkodie, he wouldn't shake my hand. Cool. I'm not too proud to say I'm still a fan. But I held a grudge and told myself to wait till I'm the man.”
“I'll never give that man a verse and boy did I stick to my plan. Two requests over the years and I declined them both. I just made up some dumb excuse like ‘I’m in album mode’.”
He also spoke on trying to bury the hatchet with A-Reece, a decision he’d later regret after the rapper disrespected him.
He then added that despite being a fan of rappers 25K and Flvme, and a lot of dope artists who are close to A-Reece, he wouldn’t ever put his trust in him again.
Twitter has been reacting to this new freestyle:
“Nasty C still has some regrets after rejecting Sark’s request,” said kwame__citizen. “He regrets this till date. read the lyrics carefully. Man is indirectly wishing for another verse.”
@i_am_winter added: “Nasty C story is petty but if it’s true I’d have done the same, you can’t only need me when I’ve made it and ignore me when I wasn’t at the top.”
SA rapper Big Xhosa called Nasty C the best rapper in SA before tooting his own horn. “Heard the new Nasty C freestyle on Metro FM where he mentioned Sarkodie and Areece and them.
“I think it’s safe to say Nasty C got the best pen in the country, nobody writes better than Nasty C. He’s the best rapper in South Africa, followed by me of course. But yeah Nasty is HIM.”
