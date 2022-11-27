LOOK: Nasty C addresses A-Reece and Sarkodie in new freestyle

Nasty C paid Tbo Touch a visit on his Metro FM show, The Touch Down, on Wednesday, to let off one of his most revealing freestyles to date. The notoriously reserved and low-key rapper took the opportunity to address a few things.

During his verse, the “Hell Naw” hitmaker addressed his ongoing beef with long-time rival A-Reece, and also shared details about him and Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie’s complicated history. “Verse of the year by @Nasty_CSA on #TheTouchDown with @iamtbotouch,” shared Metro FM. Verse of the year by @Nasty_CSA on #TheTouchDown with @iamtbotouch pic.twitter.com/Oza2ENIuEO — METROFM SABC (@METROFMSA) November 23, 2022 Nasty C opened his verse by sharing details of his relationship with Sarkodie. “When I first met Sarkodie, he wouldn't shake my hand. Cool. I'm not too proud to say I'm still a fan. But I held a grudge and told myself to wait till I'm the man.”

“I'll never give that man a verse and boy did I stick to my plan. Two requests over the years and I declined them both. I just made up some dumb excuse like ‘I’m in album mode’.” He also spoke on trying to bury the hatchet with A-Reece, a decision he’d later regret after the rapper disrespected him. He then added that despite being a fan of rappers 25K and Flvme, and a lot of dope artists who are close to A-Reece, he wouldn’t ever put his trust in him again.

Twitter has been reacting to this new freestyle: “Nasty C still has some regrets after rejecting Sark’s request,” said kwame__citizen. “He regrets this till date. read the lyrics carefully. Man is indirectly wishing for another verse.” Nasty C still has some regrets after rejecting Sark’s request. He regrets this till date. read the lyrics carefully. Man is indirectly wishing for another verse pic.twitter.com/LezbcU71yG — Dual Citizen Kay 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇺🇸 (@kwame__citizen) November 23, 2022 @i_am_winter added: “Nasty C story is petty but if it’s true I’d have done the same, you can’t only need me when I’ve made it and ignore me when I wasn’t at the top.”

