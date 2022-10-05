LOOK: Nasty C hangs out with US rapper Wale

Nasty C is no stranger to rubbing shoulders with international rap superstars. The award-winning rapper is friends with US superstar T.I’s son Domani. Just a few weeks ago he was hanging out with singer Ella Mai and now he has been spotted with US hip hop star Wale.

The award-winning artist was out of the country and during his time in California he was paid a visit by the “Lotus Flower Bomb” rapper. Taking to Instagram, Nasty C shared a picture and video of the moment. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Binna Waal (@nasty_csa) In the footage, where the two artists appear to be mid-conversation, the Durban native wrote: “A legend pulled up on me yesterday.” The two rappers also linked up for a studio session.

Producer Nani Chehore shared pictures of Wale and Nasty C’s studio sessions, teasing fans with what is to come. Yesterday's 🎙session with @Nasty_CSA & @Wale pic.twitter.com/CwkSYPsmb6 — Nani Chehore (@nanichehore) October 3, 2022 Nasty C is currently in Los Angeles working on his next album and had shared that he was looking to work with artists in the US. Wale is no stranger to working with South African artists, he has a smash hit with Kwesta, “Ngudu”.

Last month, Nasty C posted a video on Instagram reaching out to artists in the States. He said as an upcoming artist in the US, he was looking to plant himself in the industry. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Binna Waal (@nasty_csa) “I feel the most natural way to do that is to reach out to artists of my calibre. I’m big in South Africa, but this side I am an up-and-coming artist,” he said.

