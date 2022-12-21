LOOK: Nhlanhla Mafu has social media in a tizz with her mystery man hidden during photoshoot

Nhlanhla Mafu created quite a stir on Instagram when she uploaded pictures of a family Christmas-themed photoshoot. While it was all stylish and festive, nobody could ignore the mysterious man dressed in a black suit and white shirt posing in the pictures alongside the Mafikizolo singer.

Story continues below Advertisement

The pictures all show his face being hidden and this had followers flooding her timeline. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nhlanhla Mafu (@nhlanhla_mafu) yvonne_chakachaka: “You deserve all love my baby. I am so so happy for you my Angel. ❤️❤️❤️” ladydu_sa wrote: “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Yho 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍”

unathi.co wrote: “ 😂😂😂😂😂I’m going to have a serious talk with you at the gym laaaark Tshomam 👀 Okay Oright♥️👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽” cooking_and_living_diaries wrote: “Urgh just don’t post him 🤦🏻‍♀️” mbavhalelo_mashige wrote: “I hope people understand that they don’t have to post anything on social media, you literally don’t owe us anything 🤔.”

Story continues below Advertisement

witness_mk wrote: “Why post this picture in the first place?” mosia_tcm wrote: “same question.. then you hiding them. “Ok so the guy has kids also. Hide them not yours.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Hide the guy but not you. Post the pic. Mmmm. 😍😍😍happy family in the hiding. Good looking picture. Love the blue colour dress.” The mom of four got divorced in 2019 from her ex husband and music producer Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza. The couple were married for 15 years and had three boys and one girl together.