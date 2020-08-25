LOOK: Nomzamo Mbatha gets a horse

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

South African actress and television host Nomzamo Mbatha continues to make boss moves in 2020. Mbatha, who recently moved to the US, is now a horse owner too. On Monday, the former “Isibaya” star shared the news with her 3.3 million followers. In her Instagram post, she wrote: “I named her ZULU CITATION. Meet my baby, who had her career debut today!" The elated Mbatha added that she jetted back home to witness her Zulu’s debut race, which took at the Greyville Racecourse.

“I flew in to Durban JUST to see her very first race 🐎... She’s a 3-year-old filly with a beautiful temperament. Bred as a staying type and certain to benefit from her course experience. Her starting line up was NUMBER 1! My @hollywoodbets syndicate runner... 💛 #Horseracing,” said Mbatha.

Fans congratulated the star on her new “baby.”,

“It’s not a horse, Queen, its freedom,” commented Siyabonga Mthembu.

“This is AMAZING Zamo!! Congratulations! 🙌🏽🍾🎉,” added Melanie Bala.

“So beautiful 😍❤️,” commented Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo.

The “Coming to America 2” actress joins a long list of celebrities, who are horse lovers.

This included: Madonna, Jamie Foxx and Mzansi’s own radio and television host, Sizwe Dlomo.

In 2019, the Kaya FM presenter took to social media to showcase his new purchase, a horse named Sheena. Dlomo also stated that Sheena is a two-year-old pure breed Percheron.

Reports at the time stated that the former owner of the horse revealed that the horse was sold to Dlomo for R45 000 after negotiating from the original amount of R50 000.