Lewis Hamilton and Nomzamo Mbatha. Picture: Instagram

Local actress Nomzamo Mbatha was living her best life in Abu Dhabi and attended the Grand Prix and met Lewis Hamilton over the weekend. Following wrapping her scenes on the upcoming "Coming 2 America" film, Mbatha has hit the ground running in returning to her many other jobs.

She recently hosted the opening night for the Joburg Film Festival and now she making the most of her time in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Taking to her Instagram page, the PUMA ambassador shared videos and pictures from her adventure at the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix.