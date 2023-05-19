LOOK: Oti Mabuse rubs shoulders with King Charles at Buckingham Palace

Renowned South African dancer and TV presenter Otlile "Oti" Mabuse says she’s still awe-struck following her exclusive visit to Buckingham Palace in London this week. Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, Mabuse detailed her first encounter with His Majesty King Charles III at the 2023 Prince’s Trust Award ceremony, on May 16.

Mabuse was among the special guests, who included the 2023 Prince’s Trust Award winners and celebrity ambassadors. The Prince’s Trust Awards recognise young people who have succeeded against the odds, improved their chances in life and had a positive impact on their local community. “And then today I met His Majesty the King, “ Mabuse wrote.

She continued: “I’m still in a bit of shock as to what happened in the last two days. How you can go from presenting an award at the @princestrust to being invited to meet the king and not just meet but talk, laugh, ask him all the questions, listen to all his stories and plans that he always had! “We spoke about dancing, my breakfast show and the coronation, his childhood and the concert.” Mabuse said she felt honoured to have had the opportunity of meeting and mingling with other young people making big strides in their respective careers.

“From being ‘just a dancer’ to being in a room of global talent! From being, ‘oh she got the job because of what she looks like’, to using what I look like to inspire and motivate those who look like me. “From being, ‘girls never do anything with their lives because women don’t support women’, to doing just the exact opposite and working with a trust that dedicates its life to working with young women and building their confidence, giving them opportunities and hope.” She concluded: “Today will be a day I won’t forget for many reasons but mainly because I was in a room filled with inspirational young achievers who have created change for the future of their peers and I simply now want to do more.”

The Pretoria-born star studied civil engineering at the Tshwane University of Technology before embarking on a career in professional ballroom dancing. She has participated in the German series "Let's Dance" as a professional dancer. She won the British television series "Strictly Come Dancing" in 2019 and 2020. She was a Dance Captain on "The Greatest Dancer". Since 2021, she has been a panellist on "The Masked Dancer" and became a judge on "Dancing on Ice".