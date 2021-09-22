LOOK: Pearl Modiadie and Nathaniel Oppenheimer show off baby Olivier

Media personality Pearl Modiadie and her former partner Nathaniel Oppenheimer celebrated their baby’s birthday in style and finally revealed what he looks like. Pearl, who is notoriously private, took to social media to share a number of images and videos from baby Olivier Lewatle’s first birthday celebrations that took place over the weekend.

Pearl and Nathaniel, who ended their relationship last year, reunited as one big happy family for two birthday parties over the weekend. The first saw the couple celebrate the birthday boy with an intimate blue and white themed bash with their immediate family. She wrote on Instagram: “It truly takes a village to raise a child and today my little village came through for me in a big way.