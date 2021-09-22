LOOK: Pearl Modiadie and Nathaniel Oppenheimer show off baby Olivier
Media personality Pearl Modiadie and her former partner Nathaniel Oppenheimer celebrated their baby’s birthday in style and finally revealed what he looks like.
Pearl, who is notoriously private, took to social media to share a number of images and videos from baby Olivier Lewatle’s first birthday celebrations that took place over the weekend.
Pearl and Nathaniel, who ended their relationship last year, reunited as one big happy family for two birthday parties over the weekend.
The first saw the couple celebrate the birthday boy with an intimate blue and white themed bash with their immediate family.
She wrote on Instagram: “It truly takes a village to raise a child and today my little village came through for me in a big way.
“My sisters Dambuza & Tebo did the decor & entertainment, my uncle did the slaughtering, dad spoke to the ancestors, my friend Nombuso took on the role of photographer & nanny, cousins and aunts took care of catering & umqombothi, a family friend baked the birthday cake and parents brought the kids out to celebrate Lewatle with baby daddy and I…just perfect!”.
The second party was a safari themed one with celebrity guests including Denise Zimba and Lorna Maseko.
“My brief was ‘a boho chic safari experience’ …Thank you for being part of my son’s 1st celebration & making it special. He loves animals & balloons so this was such a treat and a wonderful experience for him!” said Pearl in the caption of one of her posts.
Zimba congratulated Pearl saying: “@pearlmodiadie You did it! Congratulations to your beautiful baby boy and hitting one of many important milestones in his life. You are an incredible mother, with a beautiful soul, and a heart of gold.”